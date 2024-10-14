Man arrested near Donald Trump’s California rally with loaded guns, police say

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage for a campaign rally in Coachella, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Photograph: Jordan Gale/The New York Times

A man armed with guns and false press and VIP passes was apprehended by authorities at a campaign rally in California on Saturday being held by Donald Trump.

The suspect, identified as Las Vegas resident Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally in Coachella Valley, California, soon before it began, police said Sunday.

Police said Mr Miller was carrying a loaded shotgun, a handgun and had a high-capacity magazine and is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organisation.

Mr Miller was booked for possessing a loaded firearm and a high capacity magazine – and was released after posting $5,000 bail, police records show.

“The incident did not impact the safety of former president Trump or attendees of the event,” the Riverside county sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The Secret Service put out a statement saying it had been informed of the arrest: “The incident did not impact protective operations. The Secret Service extends its gratitude to the deputies and local partners who assisted in safeguarding last night’s events.”

The US Attorney’s Los Angeles office, in a statement on Sunday, also said Mr Trump was not in danger, citing the US Secret Service. The statement added that while no federal arrest had been made, an investigation was ongoing.

Riverside county sheriff Chad Bianco said he believed at a press conference on Sunday that Mr Miller was plotting to kill Trump, but acknowledged that was “speculation”.

“What we do know is he showed up with multiple passports with different names, an unregistered vehicle with a fake license plate and loaded firearms,” the sheriff said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect later told US media that he was a supporter of Mr Trump and bought the guns for his own safety. He said he notified police at a checkpoint that the weapons were in the trunk of his car.

“These accusations are complete bull***t,” Miller said. “I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody.”

He said he was surprised by his arrest and that he had been detained for about eight hours.

Mr Miller holds a UCLA master’s degree, and in 2022 ran for Nevada state assembly. Mr Bianco said Mr Miller considers himself a so-called sovereign citizen, a group of people who do not believe they are subject to any government statutes unless they consent to them.

Mr Bianco said Mr Miller’s identity card was enough to raise suspicion with local rally security.

“They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” he said, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Mr Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In September, another man was charged with trying to assassinate the former president after Secret Service agents discovered him hiding with a rifle near Mr Trump’s Palm Beach golf course. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Mr Bianco said US Secret Service officials said his department went “above and beyond” in their efforts to protect Mr Trump and others who attended the rally. The sheriff also said the FBI is questioning another man after bomb-detecting dogs “repeatedly” identified him as possibly dangerous. That man was not allowed in the rally, Mr Bianco said.

Mr Miller is scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson justice center on January 2nd, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s department inmate database. – Guardian/Reuters