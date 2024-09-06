Judge delays sentencing of Donald Trump in connection with Stormy Daniels hush money case

Republican presidential election nominee and former US president Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on Friday in New York City. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty

A New York judge on Friday delayed former US president Donald Trump’s sentencing on charges stemming from hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels until November 26th, after the election.

Mr Trump, the Republican nominee for president, had asked Justice Juan Merchan to push back his sentencing date until after the November 5th election.

Mr Trump had previously been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18th, less than two months before the poll.

Mr Trump’s lawyers in August argued there would not be enough time before the sentencing for the defence to potentially appeal Judge Merchan’s forthcoming ruling on their request to overturn the conviction due to the US supreme court’s landmark decision on presidential immunity. Judge Merchan had been scheduled to rule on that motion on September 16th.

The supreme court’s ruling, which related to a separate criminal case Mr Trump faces, found that presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for their official acts, and that evidence of presidents’ official actions cannot be used to help prove criminal cases involving unofficial actions.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argued their case involved Mr Trump’s personal conduct, not official acts, so there was no reason to overturn the verdict. But they took no position on Mr Trump’s request to delay sentencing, saying in an August 16th filing they deferred to Judge Merchan on the question.

The prosecutors said an appellate court could delay the sentencing anyway to give itself time to consider Trump’s arguments, a move they said would be “disruptive”.

Mr Bragg’s team also said Mr Trump’s court appearances required significant security and logistical planning and said there was a risk preparations could be made for his sentencing only to be called off. His six-week trial brought a heavy police presence to lower Manhattan.

In declining to advocate for a sentencing date before the election, Mr Bragg may have been conscious of Mr Trump’s claim that the Democratic prosecutor is seeking to interfere in his campaign, said George Grasso, a retired New York state judge who attended the trial.

“He’s probably appropriately sensitive to opening himself up to charges from Trump and Trump supporters that he’s being too political,” Mr Grasso said. “He threaded the needle.”

In the first-ever criminal trial of a former or current US president, Mr Trump was convicted on May 30th of falsifying business records to cover up his then-lawyer’s $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denies the encounter and has vowed to appeal the verdict once he is sentenced.

Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years in prison, though punishments such as fines or probation are more common for others convicted of that crime in the past.

If Mr Trump wins the White House race, he could potentially order the Department of Justice to drop federal election interference charges against him. He would not have the authority to end the New York state case or an election interference case in Georgia.

E Jean Carroll leaves the Manhattan courthouse on Friday. Photograph: Alex Kent/Getty

Elsewhere on Friday, a lawyer for Mr Trump asked a federal appeals court to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding the former president liable for sexually assaulting and defaming the writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her nearly three decades ago.

Much of the oral arguments before the second US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan turned on a claim by Mr Trump’s lawyer that the trial judge should not have let other women testify that the Republican presidential nominee sexually mistreated them decades ago.

Durign the trial, Mr Trump showed little emotion during the arguments, but shook his head when Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan accused him of a pattern of “chatting up” women before he “pounced” on them.

The panel of three judges, all appointed to the bench by Democratic presidents, did not say when it would rule.

Mr Trump is appealing a May 2023 civil verdict stemming from his alleged mid-1990s encounter with Ms Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressingroom in Manhattan, and an October 2022 Truth Social post where he called Ms Carroll’s claim a hoax.

Jurors awarded the former Elle magazine advice columnist a respective $2.02 million and $2.98 million for her sexual assault and defamation claims.

A different jury ordered Mr Trump in January to pay Ms Carroll $83.3 million for having defamed her and damaging her reputation in June 2019 after she first accused him of rape.

In both denials, Mr Trump said he didn’t know Ms Carroll, that she was “not my type,” and that she made up her story to promote her memoir. – Reuters

