Trump taps major donors to lead transition effort should he return to power

Linda McMahon served as the administrator of the US Small Business Administration during most of Donald Trump’s presidency. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign said on Friday two major donors would lead a transition team formed to help vet personnel and draft policy should the former president win in November.

Wrestling magnate Linda McMahon and Cantor Fitzgerald chief executive Howard Lutnick will serve as co-chairs, the campaign said in a statement.

Two of Mr Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, along with his vice-presidential running mate, JD Vance, will serve as honorary chairs.

Ms McMahon, co-founder and former chief executive of the professional wrestling franchise WWE, is the chair of the America First Policy Institute, an organisation that has drafted some proposed policies for a possible second Trump administration.

Ms McMahon served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration during most of Mr Trump’s 2017-2021 term. Mr Lutnick has emerged as a key money-raising figure for Mr Trump, hosting a $15 million (€13.6 million) fundraiser for the former president in the Hamptons earlier this month.

It is standard practice for presidential campaigns to assemble a transition effort in the months before an election. But it is not clear how much sway Mr Trump’s transition team will ultimately have should he defeat vice-president Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, in the November 5th election.

Mr Trump fired much of the transition team he had installed before he won the 2016 election after falling out with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who led the effort until mid-November of that year. At the time, Mr Trump privately expressed dissatisfaction with Mr Christie’s staffing picks and concern over a lingering political scandal that had engulfed some of Mr Christie’s former aides.

Mr Trump is more focused right now on campaigning, according to several people who talk to him, given that his polling lead has all but evaporated in recent weeks since Ms Harris replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket. – Reuters