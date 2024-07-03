Joe Biden admits he must convince US public in coming days he is capable of continuing as president, says ally

US president Joe Biden has faced calls from Democrats to step aside after his poor TV debate performance recently. Photograph: Al Drago/New York Times

US president Joe Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous TV debate performance against Republican former president Donald Trump last week.

The president, who the person emphasised is still deeply committed to the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend – including an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – must go well.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr Biden’s halting and unfocused performance in the debate. The person spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity in order to be able to discuss a sensitive situation.

The conversation is the first indication to become public that the president is seriously considering whether he can recover after a devastating performance on the debate stage in Atlanta on June 27th. Concerns are mounting about his viability as a candidate, and whether he can serve as president for another four years.

A top adviser to Mr Biden, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, said the president was “well aware of the political challenge he faces”.

The White House has pushed back against the report. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates took to X, posting publicly: “That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment, we would have told them so.”

Some elected Democrats loyal to Mr Biden had raised fresh questions on Tuesday about his 2024 re-election bid, with one calling for him to step aside, representing a shift after many had defended him in the wake of last week’s shaky debate performance.

Whether Mr Biden continues his 2024 bid for president after his halting performance against Mr Trump is largely his decision, Democrats and political strategists have said.

Mr Biden is under pressure on the issue, however. Some donors have called for him to step aside, and other Democrats are worrying openly that he is not equipped to beat Mr Trump in November.

There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Mr Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in coming days, according to one House Democratic aide.

A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts – often called “frontliners” – were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after the debate showed one in three Democrats think Mr Biden should end his re-election bid.

US Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional Democrat to call for Mr Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on Tuesday. He told NBC News in an interview that he hoped other Democratic politicians would follow his lead.

“It looks like the dam has broken,” the second aide said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasised Mr Biden’s multiple legislative accomplishments during an interview with MSNBC Tuesday, but said it was legitimate to ask whether his debate performance was a one-night thing or a broader health problem. She said Mr Trump should be given the same scrutiny.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’ And so when people ask that question, it’s legitimate, of both candidates,” Ms Pelosi said.

Immediately after the debate, Ms Pelosi had shown strong support for the President. “Joe Biden’s decision to go forward is a decision that we will all embrace because of the record he has and the performance that will come with it,” she said then.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Mr Biden had not had an “episode”, just a bad night.

Vice-president Kamala Harris, asked in a CBS News interview about Mr Doggett’s demand, said: “Look, Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once and we’re gonna beat him. Period.”

Mr Biden, speaking at a campaign event in Virginia on Tuesday evening without a teleprompter, blamed his performance on a lack of sleep and said his campaign had raised $38 million (€35.3 million) since the debate.

“The fact is that you know, I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through around 100 time zones... before... the debate. Didn’t listen to my staff and came back and nearly fell asleep on stage,” he said. “That’s no excuse but it is an explanation.”

Some Democrats suggested Mr Biden should be thinking about the broader party’s future.

“He has to be honest with himself,” Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, a moderate from Illinois, told CNN on Tuesday. “It's his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts, not just his race, but all the other races coming in November.”

US Representative Jim Clyburn, the Democrat often credited with securing Mr Biden’s nomination in the 2020 presidential race, told MSNBC Tuesday he would support Ms Harris to be the Democratic nominee if Mr Biden stepped aside.

Representative Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, predicted on Tuesday that Mr Trump would win the election, as did Washington state Democratic Rep Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Asked on Tuesday why Mr Biden had not done more media interviews or press conferences after his debate raised questions, Ms Jean-Pierre pointed to his visit to a Waffle House in Atlanta on the evening of the debate and subsequent interactions with supporters. – Reuters/New York Times/Guardian