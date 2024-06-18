Biden to give legal protections to undocumented spouses of US citizens

US president Joe Biden :his new programme would allow families to remain in the US while they pursue legal status. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

US president Joe Biden is to announce sweeping new protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for years but are married to American citizens.

Officials familiar with the plan said Mr Biden will detail the policy at the White House on Tuesday while marking the 12-year anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which protects people who came to the United States as children from deportation.

Under the policy, undocumented spouses of US citizens will be shielded from deportation, provided work permits and given a pathway to citizenship. Officials briefed on the conversations said it could affect up to 500,000 undocumented spouses, although the exact scale of the programme remained unclear.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE

Marrying an American citizen generally provides a pathway to US citizenship. But people who crossed the southern border illegally - rather than arriving in the country with a visa - must return to their home countries to complete the process for a green card.

That means long separations from their spouses and families. The new programme would allow families to remain in the country while they pursue legal status.

Officials said the announcement could amount to the most sweeping unilateral move by a president to provide relief to unauthorised immigrants since Barack Obama implemented DACA.

In a separate move on Tuesday, Mr Biden is also expected to announce new ways to help people in DACA, known as Dreamers, gain access to work visas. - New York Times