Jurors to begin second day of deliberations in Trump ‘hush money’ trial

Donald Trump, accompanied by his lawyer Todd Blanche, speaks to reporters after the jury began deliberating in his 'hush money' trial in New York on Wednesday. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

Jurors in Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial return for a second day of deliberations on Thursday, applying extra scrutiny to a pair of high-profile witnesses as they weigh the fate of the first US president to be charged with a crime.

It was unclear when the 12 jurors and six alternates would reach a verdict that couldaffect Mr Trump’s hopes of recapturing the White House from Democratic president Joe Biden as the Republican candidate in the November 5th election.

A conviction will not prevent Mr Trump from campaigning for the presidency. Nor will it prevent him from taking office if he wins.

Jurors have asked Justice Juan Merchan to repeat the detailed instructions he had gave them to guide their deliberations.

New York prosecutors have charged Mr Trump (77) with falsifying business documents to try to cover up a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Jurors appeared to be taking a close look at the testimony of star witness Michael Cohen, the estranged former Trump fixer who paid the $130,000 that ensured Ms Daniels would not tell voters about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump. Mr Trump denies ever having sex with Ms Daniels.

Mr Cohen also testified that he and Mr Trump discussed a plan to reimburse him through monthly payments disguised as legal fees – the alleged conduct that spurred the criminal charges.

Jurors have asked Justice Merchan for a transcript of portions of Mr Cohen’s testimony.

They also asked Justice Merchan for testimony from David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, who told jurors that he worked with Mr Trump to suppress stories that might have hurt the businessman-turned-politician’s campaign.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have said Mr Cohen’s testimony is unreliable, pointing to his criminal record and a history of lying. Justice Merchan also told jurors they needed to scrutinise his testimony carefully because he was an accomplice to the acts he described.

Prosecutors have said emails and other evidence support Mr Cohen’s testimony.

Jurors must reach any verdict unanimously. If they cannot resolve their differences, Justice Merchan can order a mistrial.

Opinion polls show Mr Trump and Mr Biden locked in a tight race. But Reuters/Ipsos polling has found that a guilty verdict could cost Mr Trump support.

Mr Trump faces up to four years in prison if found guilty, but those found guilty of the crime he is charged with are more often fined or given probation.

Mr Trump faces three other criminal prosecutions, but they are not expected to go to trial before the November election. He has pleaded not guilty in all of them. – Reuters

