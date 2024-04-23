Judge to consider gag order violations in Trump ‘hush money’ trial

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media on Monday at the end of the first day of his trial at Manhattan criminal court for allegedly covering up 'hush money' payments prior to the 2016 election. Photograph: Victor J Blue/Getty Images

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal “hush money” trial will decide on Tuesday whether the former US president should be punished for violating a gag order that prevents him from criticising witnesses and others involved in the case.

Prosecutors are asking Judge Juan Merchan to fine Mr Trump for criticising porn actor Stormy Daniels and his former lawyer Michael Cohen, both of whom are expected to testify. They also have highlighted Mr Trump’s claim last week that people were lying to get on the jury so they could convict him.

Judge Merchan could opt to fine Mr Trump $1,000 (€940) for each of those violations, as Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has requested.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Merchan to remind Mr Trump at the 9.30am hearing (2.30pm Irish time) that he may face more severe consequences if he keeps violating the order. The law permits the judge to send Mr Trump to jail for up to 30 days, in what would be a dramatic twist to the first criminal trial of a former US president.

Mr Trump says the partial gag order, which prevents him from publicly criticising witnesses, court officials and their relatives, is a violation of free speech.

Mr Trump is charged with falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment before the 2016 election to buy Ms Daniels’s silence about a sexual encounter she says they had in 2006. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies an encounter took place.

Prosecutors say it was part of a wider conspiracy to hide unflattering information from voters at a time when he was facing multiple accusations of sexual misbehaviour.

“It was election fraud, pure and simple,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said on Monday.

In his opening statement, defence lawyer Todd Blanche said Mr Trump did not commit any crimes. “There’s nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It’s called democracy,” Mr Blanche told jurors on Monday.

He said Mr Trump acted to protect his family and his reputation and accused Ms Daniels of trying to profit from a false accusation that they had sex.

On Tuesday, jurors are expected to hear more testimony starting at 11am (4pm Irish time) from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who prosecutors say participated in a “catch and kill” scheme to suppress unflattering stories about Mr Trump and help him get elected.

Mr Pecker (72) testified on Monday that his company paid for stories.

American Media, which published the National Enquirer, admitted in 2018 that it paid $150,000 to former Playboy magazine model Karen McDougal for her story about a months-long affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and 2007. American Media said it worked “in concert” with Mr Trump’s campaign, and it never published a story.

The tabloid reached a similar deal to pay $30,000 to a doorman who was seeking to sell a story about Mr Trump allegedly fathering a child out of wedlock, which turned out to be false, according to prosecutors.

Mr Trump has said the payments were personal and did not violate election law. He has also denied an affair with Ms McDougal.

The case may be the only one of the Mr Trump’s four criminal prosecutions to go to trial before his November 5th election rematch with President Joe Biden.

A guilty verdict would not bar Mr Trump from taking office but it could hurt his candidacy. Reuters/Ipsos polling shows that half of independent voters and one in four Republicans say they would not vote for Mr Trump if he is convicted of a crime. – Reuters

