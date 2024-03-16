Assailant still at large after three shot dead in Pennsylvania, say police

Police guard a home during an active shooter situation in Levittown, a community within Falls Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Authorities say three people were killed in an apparent targeted shooting. Photograph: Joe Lamberti/AFP/Getty

Three people were fatally shot on Saturday morning in Falls Township in Pennsylvania, according to authorities, who warned that the assailant remained at large and urged residents to shelter in place and some venues and shops to close.

The assailant, identified by authorities as Andre Gordon (26), drove a stolen vehicle and killed two people at a residence in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Falls Township police said, citing what they said were their preliminary findings. They said they responded to reports of a shooting at about 9am.

Gordon then shot and killed another person in nearby Morrisville before fleeing to a Dollar General parking lot, authorities said.

He stole a car at gunpoint there and was last seen driving the car, a dark grey Honda, police said. The carjacking victim was not injured, the police said.

Police warned that Gordon was armed with an assault rifle and was also believed to have other weapons.

Gordon knew the victims of the shooting, police said, adding that they believed he had ties to the area around Trenton, New Jersey, about 20 minutes away from the sites of the shootings.

Authorities in neighbouring townships directed Sesame Place, a theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to close as a precaution and other shops followed suit.

“This is a fluid situation, and we are asking the community to take some precautions,” Middletown Township police said, warning residents to avoid travel to Falls Township until further notice.

Authorities in Bucks County urged residents in Falls Township and neighbouring areas to shelter in place and said they were helping the police in “an active investigation”. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times