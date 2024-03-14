Prosecutors willing to delay Donald Trump’s hush-money trial to review new records

Donald Trump's lawyers have asked to either delay for 90 days or for the charges to be dropped against him. Photograph: Mike Stewart/AP

Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday said they are willing to delay Donald Trump’s trial on charges related to making hush money payments for up to 30 days so they can review records newly obtained from federal authorities.

The request has the potential to delay the proceedings, which were to begin with jury selection on March 25th in New York and would be the first of the four criminal indictments against the former US president to go to trial.

District attorney Alvin Bragg’s office told the court that they were open to the delay because they had received from federal prosecutors about 31,000 pages of records, and expected more next week.

“Based on our initial review of yesterday’s production, those records appear to contain materials related to the subject matter of this case, including materials that the people requested from the [US attorney’s office (USAO)] more than a year ago and that the USAO previously declined to provide,” prosecutors wrote.

READ MORE

Mr Trump’s lawyers have asked to either delay for 90 days or for the charges to be dropped against him, alleging violations of the discovery process, in which the defence and prosecution shares evidence with each other. Prosecutors have said a delay of that length is not necessary.

[ Edward Luce: Democracy dies in Trumpian boredom ]

The New York case centres on allegations Mr Trump directed his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 (€120,000) to keep quiet before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says they had a decade earlier, and then falsely recorded his reimbursement to Mr Cohen as legal expenses.

Mr Trump, who recently clinched enough delegates to win the Republican presidential nomination and is expected to face off against Joe Biden in November, denies the encounter with Ms Daniels and has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business records.

Last month, prosecutors said they planned to introduce evidence of a “pressure campaign” by Mr Trump in 2018 to ensure Mr Cohen did not co-operate with a federal investigation into the payment to Ms Daniels. Mr Cohen pleaded guilty that year to violating campaign finance law.

In their motion, Mr Bragg’s office noted “that the timing of the current production of additional materials from the USAO is a function of defendant’s own delay”.

“[D]efendant waited until January 18th, 2024, to subpoena additional materials from the USAO and then consented to repeated extensions of the deadline for the USAO’s determination,” the office wrote.

Mr Trump, alongside 18 co-defendants, is also facing charges in Georgia for allegedly meddling in the state’s 2020 election results in order to block Mr Biden from winning its electoral votes.

At the federal level, justice department special counsel Jack Smith has indicted him on charges that he plotted to keep Mr Biden from entering the White House. He has separately accused Mr Trump of taking classified government documents with him after his presidency, and conspiring them to keep them out of the hands of authorities sent to retrieve them.

Mr Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges, and a conviction could upend what is expected to be a hard-fought rematch against Mr Biden, who has struggled with poor approval ratings for most of his presidency. However, his three criminal cases outside New York are facing delays as judges weigh pre-trial motions and appeals, and it’s unclear if any will be resolved before the November 5th election.

[ Stock markets don’t love Donald Trump ]

Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Trump urged a federal judge in Florida on Thursday to dismiss the classified documents case against him.

The former president’s team argued that the statute that underpins the bulk of the charges is unconstitutionally vague as applied to a former president.

Mr Trump looked on in the courtroom as US district judge Aileen Cannon heard arguments over whether the case should proceed or whether, as Mr Trump’s lawyers hope, it is thrown out before ever reaching a jury – a rare action for a judge to take.

Ms Cannon asked probing questions of both sides and did not immediately rule on Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss the case, which accuses him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.

The judge told Mr Trump’s attorney that striking down a statute – as the defence is seeking – would be “quite an extraordinary step”. – Guardian/Reuters