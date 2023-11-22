Situation ‘very fluid’ after vehicle explodes at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls, says FBI

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada near Niagara Falls. Photograph: Derek Gee/AP

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls, the US law enforcement agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency described the situation as “very fluid”.

Authorities in New York state were “closely monitoring” an incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site, New York governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X on Wednesday.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

Local media WIVB reported that all four international border crossings in western New York were closed on Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the bridge. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Border agency officials in the United States had no immediate comment, while their Canadian counterparts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for the US state department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported border closures. – Reuters

More to follow ...

