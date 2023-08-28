Judge to consider trial dates for Donald Trump

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump will argue on Monday for one of the trials to be put back until April 2026

By the end of Monday, another piece could be put in place in the complicated jigsaw puzzle of the four criminal cases facing former President Donald Trump – a date could be chosen for Trump’s federal trial on charges of seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

At a hearing scheduled for Monday morning in US district court in Washington, Judge Tanya Chutkan is set to consider – and may select – the date of the trial.

In duelling court papers filed this month, the government and Trump’s lawyers each proposed ambitious schedules for the trial, with prosecutors asking for the case to be put before a jury as early as January 2nd and the defence requesting that it be put off for more than two years, until April 2026. As Chutkan considers the arguments, another legal proceeding related to Trump will be playing out Monday in federal court in Atlanta, underscoring the complexity of bringing the charges against him to trial.

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, recently proposed starting a trial in her case against Trump, on charges of tampering with the 2020 election in that state, in March. But that date remains somewhat uncertain not only because of the jockeying among prosecutors over the timing of the different cases, but also because some of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the case have asked for the trial to start as early as this fall while others want to slow things down.

At the same time Chutkan takes the bench in Washington, a federal judge in Atlanta will hold a hearing to determine if a co-defendant in the Georgia case, Mark Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, can remove his charges from the state judicial system and have them heard in federal court.

Meadows has argued that he is immune to the state charges because all of the acts underlying the accusations against him were performed as part of his official duties as a federal official. But prosecutors working for Willis have countered that the charges relate to Meadows’ political activities during a reelection campaign, which fall outside of his formal government responsibilities.

Meadows was on the line in January 2021, when Trump placed a call to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, asking him to “find” enough votes for Trump to win the election there. Prosecutors issued a subpoena last week to have Raffensperger, among others, testify at the hearing in Atlanta.

In most legal proceedings, the selection of a trial date is a largely mundane matter, depending on the number of defendants, the amount of evidence, and the schedules of the judge, prosecutors and defence lawyers.

But the timetables for Trump’s four trials have taken on outsize importance. That is not only because there are so many of them, each one needing a slot, but also because they are unfolding against Trump’s crowded calendar as the candidate leading the field for the Republican party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

As a further complication, Trump has made no secret in private conversations with his aides of his desire to solve his jumble of legal problems by winning the election. If either of the two federal trials he is confronting is delayed until after the race and Trump prevails, he could seek to pardon himself after taking office or have his attorney general simply dismiss the matters altogether.

At Monday’s hearing in Washington on the federal election charges, Chutkan has said she also intends to discuss a schedule for handling the small amount of classified material that may emerge as evidence in the case. If she ultimately agrees to the government’s request to start the trial in January, it would be first of Trump’s four cases to be tested in a courtroom.

Prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith brought the case early this month, filing an indictment against Trump in Washington after months of intense investigation. The indictment charges the former president with three overlapping conspiracies to defraud the United States, to obstruct the certification of the election during a joint session of Congress on January 6th, 2021, and to deprive people of the rights to have their votes counted.

Another of Trump’s trials, in which he has been charged with 34 felonies connected to hush money payments to an adult film actress in the run-up to the 2016 election, is set to start in March in a state court in New York. Another, in which he stands accused of illegally retaining dozens of classified documents after leaving office, is set to go before a jury in US district court in Fort Pierce, Florida, near the end of May. – The New York Times

