Donald Trump charged over attempts to overturn 2020 election defeat in Georgia

Former US president Donald Trump has been indicted in Georgia for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Photograph: Butch Dill/AP Photo

Former US president Donald Trump has been charged in Georgia under racketeering and other legislation with attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election in the state.

A grand jury in Atlanta on Monday night indicted Mr Trump and 18 others including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Mr Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the Georgia’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

He has been given until midday on August 25th to voluntarily present to authorities in Atlanta, where he is expected to be formally arraigned in court.

The indictment marks the fourth occasion on which Mr Trump has been criminally charged in recent months. He is already scheduled to stand trial in three separate cases next year.

Refused to accept defeat

The indictment says that Mr Trump lost the presidential election in November 2020 including in the state of Georgia but that he and other defendants refused to accept his defeat.

It alleges that they “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump”.

“That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County Georgia, elsewhere in the state of Georgia and in other states.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Photograph: John Bazemore/AP Photo

The indictment charges Mr Trump – who is the clear front runner to secure the Republican party nomination to run again for the White House next year – with 13 felonies.

In addition to Mr Guiliani and Mr Meadows, others indicted by the grand jury in Atlanta included legal advisers to the former president John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

A senior justice official in Washington, Jeffrey Clark, who backed false claims of fraud and allegedly sought to get his department to intervene to challenge the vote in Georgia, was also indicted.

The district attorney in Fulton county in Georgia who led the investigation that led to the grand jury indictment Fani Willis said on Monday night that she would be seeking a trial date within the next six months.

The indictment in Georgia against former President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jon Elswick/AP Photo

Denies wrongdoing

The former president has denied any wrongdoing. He has accused Ms Willis, an elected Democrat, of being politically motivated.

The indictment sets out eight ways that the defendants allegedly sought to obstruct the 2020 presidential election by lying to the Georgia state legislature, lying to state officials, creating fake pro-Trump electors under the US electoral college system that determines who wins the presidency, harassing election workers, soliciting officials in the Department of Justice, soliciting vice-president Mike Pence, breaching voting machines and engaging in a cover-up.

It highlights more than 160 separate acts which prosecutors claim were undertaken to support the alleged criminal conspiracy. These include Mr Trump’s now famous phone call to the secretary of state in Georgia in January 2021, in which he urged him to find just under 12,000 votes to allow the then president to overtake his rival Joe Biden in the election.

Mr Giuliani’s claims to politicians in Georgia in December 2020 about election fraud are also included in the indictment.