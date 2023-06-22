Titanic sub search: More rescue equipment arrives amid fears Titan oxygen levels are dangerously low

More rescue equipment has arrived amid fears for oxygen levels in the missing Titan submersible vessel that disappeared in the North Atlantic on Sunday while on a dive to the site of the Titanic shipwreck. “Underwater noises” have been detected in search for the vessel. The search is continuing on Thursday.

Here’s what we know so far:

Titan went missing on Sunday morning, beginning an international search operation covering some 25,9000 sq km of ocean. It is understood the vessel had enough oxygen on board for 96 hours

Underwater noises detected in the search area of a missing deep-sea vessel are a “target” and a “focus” for the rescue operation, the US Coast Guard has said

Remote-operated vehicles being used in the search have been relocated in an attempt to find the source of the underwater noises

Contact with the vessel was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, some 640km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada

The five passengers onboard are believed to be British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush and French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet

Catch up on Wednesday’s developments in the search here

Recovering the missing Titan submersible and bringing its crew to safety in time using the latest advanced deep-sea rescue equipment would be an extremely difficult task, an expert has said.

Even if Titan is located, a successful rescue would require remote-controlled vehicles (ROVs) capable of allowing operators on the surface a clear view of the submersible’s location, any obstacles that may be present and where to attach cables capable of lifting it thousands of metres through the water.

If the Titan and its five-person crew did arrive at the Titanic wreck, they will be located 12,500ft (3,800m) below the surface on the seabed – too deep for most ROVs to reach.

Only a “tiny percentage of the world’s submarines operate that deeply”, David Marquet, a former US Navy submarine commander, told CBC.

Wendy Rush, who is married to Stockton Rush, OceanGate CEO and pilot aboard the Titan submersible, is also a descendant of a couple who lost their lives aboard the famed ship.

The New York Times reports Ms Rush is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, two first-class passengers who were aboard the Titanic when it went down in 1912.

The couple were among the Titanic’s wealthiest passengers. Isidor and his brother co-owned a Macy’s department store. Survivors reported watching Isidor refuse a seat on a life raft, a scene that was recreated in the film dramatisation of the disaster.

Ms Rush, who married Stockton Rush in 1986, is also the communications director at OceanGate and has visited the Titanic wreck three times.

The search for the OceanGate Expeditions tourist submersible is entering its fourth day after the vessel was reported overdue on Sunday evening about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland.

Officials have still said they are hopeful of a rescue despite growing concerns the oxygen supply on board is becoming dangerously low. Equipment from the United States, Canada, the UK and France has been brought in to help find the vessel.

Experts have said the search remains a technically challenging task because of the potential for bad weather and the difficulty in locating a small vessel in a vast ocean.

So far the search has concentrated around an area where sounds were detected repeating at 30-minute intervals but authorities have said they have been unable to confirm the origin of these sounds.

As of Wednesday night local time remotely operated deep-sea vehicles (ROV), capable of operating down to depths of 6km, were heading to the area to join the search and the US Navy is also sending a heavy-lifting system called Fadoss.

It is understood the vessel had enough oxygen on board for 96 hours, though the true extent of its supply depends on several various including whether the vessel remains powered, the activity of those on board and whether they have remained calm and are able to control their breathing.