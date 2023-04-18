Defamation $1.6 billion case against Fox poised for trial after delay

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch (92), who serves as Fox Corp chairman, is due to testify during the trial. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

The courtroom showdown in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp and Fox News is set to get unde rway on Tuesday, with jury selection due to be completed and opening statements delivered in a trial putting one of the world’s leading media properties in the crosshairs.

Anticipation has been building since Denver-based Dominion sued in 2021 over Fox’s airing of false claims that the Denver-based company’s ballot-counting machines were used to rig the 2020 US presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican then-president Donald Trump.

After a one-day delay ordered by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, selection of the jury is set to resume in Wilmington.

Adding to the drama is the fact that 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who serves as Fox Corp chairman, is due to testify during the trial, along with a procession of Fox executives such as chief executive Suzanne Scott and on-air hosts including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

The judge did not disclose the reason for the 24-hour delay, but sources said Fox and Dominion had been holding last-minute settlement talks.

Dominion in 2021 sued Fox Corp and Fox News, contending that its business was ruined by the false vote-rigging claims that were aired by the influential American cable news outlet known for its roster of conservative commentators.

The primary question for jurors will be whether Fox knowingly spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth, the standard of “actual malice” that Dominion must show to prevail in a defamation case.

Based on internal communications, Dominion alleges that Fox staff, ranging from newsroom employees all the way up to Mr Murdoch, knew the statements were false but continued to air them out of fear of losing viewers to media competitors on the right.

The trial is considered a test of whether Fox’s coverage crossed the line between ethical journalism and the pursuit of ratings, as Dominion alleges and Fox denies. Fox has portrayed itself in the pretrial skirmishing as a defender of press freedom.

Fox has called Dominion’s $1.6 billion damages claim unrealistic and based on flawed economic modeling. An expert report commissioned by Dominion attributed scores of lost contracts to Fox’s coverage, though much of the report remains under seal.

Another US voting technology company, Smartmatic, is pursuing its own defamation lawsuit against Fox seeking $2.7 billion in damages in a New York state court.

Fox Corp reported nearly $14 billion in annual revenue last year. - Reuters

