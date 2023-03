Joe Biden had cancerous tissue removed from chest, says White House

US president Joe Biden has had a cancerous skin lesion removed. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

US president Joe Biden’s February biopsy confirmed that a skin lesion removed from his chest was a basal cell carcinoma and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.

Mr Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare but the site of the biopsy has healed and no further treatment is needed, the White House physician added.

Last month, doctors declared Mr Biden (80) healthy and “fit for duty” after a physical examination.

Dr O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasise.

READ MORE

The site of the biopsy has healed nicely, he said.

“No further treatment is required,” Dr O’Connor said. – Reuters