Biden urges peaceful protests after five ex-police officers charged over driver’s death

The family of Tyre Nichols and members of the community during a candlelight vigil in Memphis, Tennessee. Photograph: Desiree Rios/The New York Times

US president Joe Biden on Thursday called for any protests to be peaceful after five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers were charged in the death of a black driver.

Five police officers, all of them black, were charged on Thursday with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Tyre Nichols (29) earlier this month, the Associated Press reported.

“Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all,” he said.

The president called for a full investigation into the death of Mr Nichols and called it a “painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all”.

His statement did not make reference to the charges.

Clockwise from top left: Officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr and Emmitt Martin III. Each of the five former Memphis police officers has been booked on seven felony charges. Photograph: Memphis Police Department via The New York Times

Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the death of Mr Nichols, “they are all responsible”.

The officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Video of the January 7th traffic stop will be released to the public sometime on Friday evening, Mr Mulroy said.

The victim’s family and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles driver Rodney King.

Mr Nichols’s family urged supporters to protest peacefully. – Agencies