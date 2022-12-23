US winter storm: ‘Frostbite in minutes’ as Arctic weather sweeps across country

A dangerous combination of winds, heavy snow and ice, and plunging temperatures swept across a swathe of the United States on Thursday, leaving at least five dead and disrupting holiday plans for millions.

By Thursday evening, the storm had pushed its way from the upper midwest – where it was regarded as dangerous and ill-timed but nothing residents had not seen before – into the less familiar terrain further south and Texas.

The storm covered most of the eastern half of the country, from the Canadian border to the Gulf coast, under a mass of Arctic air that brought even colder wind chills.

More than 150 million people are under warnings or advisories of wind chill temperatures that could dip to 40 degrees, and in some places it could plummet as low as 70 degrees below zero, which can cause frostbite in minutes.

The Arctic blast is not unusual, but this year it has combined with a “bomb cyclone” – a rapidly intensifying storm – to bring about these extreme wind chills.

Thousands of flights were cancelled and homeless shelters are overflowing amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the US has seen in decades as Christmas approaches.

Some places have experienced temperatures plummeting 50 degrees within a matter of hours as forecasters warn of an impending bomb cyclone that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.

Places like Des Moines, Iowa, will feel like -38 degrees, making it possible to suffer frostbite in less than five minutes.

“This is not like a snow day when you were a kid,” President Joe Biden warned on Thursday in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. “This is serious stuff.”

Forecasters are expecting a bomb cyclone – when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm – to develop late on Thursday and into Friday near the Great Lakes. That will stir up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

In Texas, temperatures were expected to quickly fall on Thursday, but state leaders promised there would not be a repeat of the February 2021 storm that overwhelmed the state’s power grid and was blamed for hundreds of deaths.

Elsewhere in the US, authorities worried about the potential for power failures and warned people to take precautions to protect older and homeless people and livestock – and, if possible, to postpone travel. Some utilities were urging customers to turn down their thermostats to conserve energy.

More than 2,156 flights within, into or out of the US had been cancelled as of Thursday afternoon, according to the tracking site FlightAware. Airlines have also cancelled 1,576 Friday flights. Airports in Chicago and Denver were reporting the most cancellations. – Agencies