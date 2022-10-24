‘Will & Grace’ actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after car accident in Los Angeles

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. Photograph: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has died at the age of 67.

Law enforcement sources said the beloved actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.

The Tennessee native, who won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for Will & Grace, appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat and co-starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in an emailed statement on Monday.

READ MORE

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown, posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.

Many of Jordan’s videos included him asking “How ya’ll doin?” and some included stories about Hollywood or his childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their “mama,” as he called her. Other times he did silly bits like complete an indoor obstacle course.

Tributes began pouring in on Monday as news of Jordan’s death was confirmed.

“I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film,” actor George Takei posted on Twitter. “Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.” - Associated Press and The Guardian