FBI searches Trump’s Florida home as part of presidential records investigation

Federal agents searched the Florida residence of Donald Trump on Monday, a significant step by prosecutors against the former US president over his handling of classified information that could deepen his legal troubles.

Mr Trump disclosed the raid in a statement posted on social media in which he said that a “large group” of FBI agents were at the Mar-a-Lago club, his residence in Florida.

“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he wrote.

The Department of Justice and FBI declined to comment on the raid, which immediately set off a political firestorm and fierce Republican outcry.

One person familiar with the search said it was related to Mr Trump’s handling of sensitive material from his time in the White House. Earlier this year, 15 boxes of classified documents, including some that were marked “top secret”, were passed to the National Archives by Mr Trump, who had kept them at his Florida home.

Mr Trump said the “unannounced raid was not necessary or appropriate” since he had been “working and co-operating” with relevant government authorities, although he did not specify on what subject. “They even broke into my safe!” Trump wrote.

The search by the FBI represents a remarkable step by US authorities to scrutinise the actions of a former president. Such a move would have to be authorised by a judge and most likely approved at the highest levels of the justice department, including attorney general Merrick Garland.

In February, Mr Garland had told reporters that the justice department was notified by the National Archives about the classified material at Mar-a- Lago, adding: “We will do what we always do under these circumstances: look at the facts and the law and take it from there.”

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, defended his father’s actions on Fox News, saying he “always kept press clippings, newspaper articles, pictures, notes from us” as well as “boxes when he moved out of the White House” – but said the former president maintained an “open-door policy” when it came to allowing authorities to access them.

Mr Trump has faced growing pressure over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, and the January 6th attack on the US Capitol just a few days before the transfer of power.

The search also comes as Mr Trump weighs a bid for a second term as president in 2024. He still maintains a solid grip on the conservative base of the Republican party, making him the natural favourite in a primary for his party’s nomination.

Some Republicans have been searching for alternative candidates, such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis or former vice-president Mike Pence, on the grounds that Mr Trump could be a toxic choice in a general election given the chaos of his four years in office and his denial of the 2020 vote result.

“The FBI raiding Trump’s beloved Mar-a-Lago rips the 2024 Republican primary wide open. The Trump era is over and it’s anybody’s ball,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor who was with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago three months ago.

A White House official said: “We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the justice department for any additional information.” Mr Trump was in New York City at the time of the raid and not in Florida.

Republicans on Capitol Hill strongly criticised the raid, claiming it was more about political retribution than law enforcement and promising to fight back.

Mr DeSantis wrote on Twitter that the search showed how federal agencies were being used to target “political opponents” and were turning the US into a “Banana Republic”.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, said the justice department had reached “an intolerable state of weaponised politicisation” and vowed that if his party gained back control of the lower chamber of Congress, lawmakers would conduct “immediate oversight” of its moves.

“Attorney general Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” he said in a statement.

But Democrats pushed back. “Elected officials like me are not above the law. Nor is Trump,” Ted Lieu, a House Democrat from California, wrote on Twitter. “Why would you exempt anyone from an authorised search warrant?” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022