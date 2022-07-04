Six killed in shooting at July 4th parade near Chicago

A spectator runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade in a suburb of Chicago. Photograph: Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times/AP

Six people were killed and more than 20 taken to hospital after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago.

Police said a manhunt was still under way following the attack at Highland Park in Illinois on Monday.

Police commander Chris O’Neill said a weapon, believed to be a rifle, had been recovered.

He said 24 people had been taken to hospital and it was still “an active scene”.

Police said the shooting at the parade appeared “completely random”. Police said it appeared the gunman had fired from a roof.

Police said there was no indication that the gunman was barricaded in any location or had hostages.

Police said they considered the gunman to be “armed and dangerous”.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on independence day in the US but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired.

Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, pushchairs and blankets.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.

Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

US Representative Brad Schneider, whose district includes Highland Park, said he and his campaign team had been gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community,” Mr Schneider said on Twitter. “Enough is enough!”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with co-workers and the group was prepared to turn on to the main route when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter’,” Ms Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

The Lake County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that it was assisting Highland Park police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route”. — AP/Reuters