At least 46 people found dead in abandoned Texas lorry

The lorry was abandoned outside San Antonio in Texas. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP

At least 46 people have been found dead in a lorry that was abandoned outside San Antonio in Texas.

The dead are believed to be migrants who had crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.

More than a dozen other people were found alive in the vehicle and taken to hospitals in Texas.

Texas governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement on Twitter on Monday that 42 bodies had been found in the lorry.

Mr Abbott, who is a Republican and who is running for re-election in November, directly blamed US president Joe Biden’s immigration policies for the deaths.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Mr Abbott said. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

It is not clear how the people in the truck died.

However, Texas is experiencing near-record temperatures for June, and the temperature in San Antonio exceeded 37 degrees on Monday.

Police in San Antonio, about 140 miles from the border with Mexico, were believed to be searching for the driver of the vehicle, which was found abandoned near railway tracks southwest of the city.

There has been a surge of people seeking to cross the border from Mexico into the United States in recent months.