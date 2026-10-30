Scottish police investigate Epstein’s visit to Balmoral with former prince Andrew

Detectives in Scotland are investigating Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s stay at Balmoral castle as reported guests of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid allegations that women were trafficked to the royal estate.

Police Scotland said it had received “information” and inquiries were at a “very early stage” into the time the disgraced royal spent with the child sex offender at Balmoral.

The late Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from girls, and Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor, stayed at Balmoral in 1999.

Pictures previously released by the US department of justice appear to show the former prince Andrew and Epstein shooting on the estate.

The Daily Express has reported that the inquiries relate to claims that women were trafficked to the estate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage. All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries. We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Ghislane Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor, and Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from girls. Photograph: PA

Other investigations linked to the release of the Epstein files were continuing within several forces, including Thames Valley police, the Metropolitan police and Surrey police, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) confirmed.

An NPCC spokesperson said: “Identifying any further potential offending, suspects, victims or witnesses is a complex process and will take time, but UK policing remains committed to carrying out a meticulous assessment of the material released by the US Department of Justice.”

There was no national investigation at present, the NPCC said.

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19th this year, his 66th birthday, after allegations he had shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He was interviewed under caution before being released under investigation. He denies wrongdoing, with the police investigation continuing.

An email released in a tranche of the Epstein files last year and signed by “A” asked the disgraced British socialite Maxwell for “inappropriate friends”. In one of four emails sent to Maxwell in August 2001 by someone using the name the Invisible Man, the sender told her their “valet” had recently died and they had “left the RN”.

Mountbatten-Windsor left the Royal Navy the month before the email was sent. Another email from the same individual, dated August 16th 2001, said they were at “Balmoral summer camp for the royal family” before asking Maxwell: “Have you found me some inappropriate friends?”

In March 2002, an email from Maxwell to the Invisible Man said they had passed on a message to an unnamed individual, with that message beginning: “I just gave Andrew your telephone no.”

The message from Maxwell to the unidentified person also said “Andrew” would be “very happy” if he did some “two legged sight seeing”.

Andrew was the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001-11, when he stepped down amid controversy over his friendship with Epstein.

He received no salary for travelling around the world and the UK promoting Britain’s business interests, but criticisms were made about the thousands of pounds spent each year on his expenses and travel costs.

His decision to quit the role came in the same year he was pictured with his arm around his primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked to the former duke at the home of Maxwell.

Andrew paid Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, millions of pounds to settle a civil suit in the US in 2022.

Giuffre died by suicide, aged 41, in April 2025. – Guardian