Russell Brand’s wife tells court he is ‘amazingly attentive husband’

Russell Brand’s wife has told a court that they previously split up over his promiscuity but that he was a “wonderful father” and an “amazingly attentive husband”.

Giving evidence at her husband’s rape trial, Laura Brand (39), said they fell in love after meeting in 2006 but that the comedian found monogamy difficult.

“I wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people,” she said.

Brand (51) is accused of seven offences, including rape and sexual assault, against six women in allegations spanning 10 years from 1999. He denies all the charges.

Giving evidence at Southwark crown court on Wednesday, Laura told the court she met Brand at the Edinburgh festival in 2006 after his show Shame, which was “very, very, very funny”, “extremely entertaining” and sexually explicit.

She said they met in the foyer of the Assembly Rooms, where Brand complimented her friend, who had a boyfriend. Laura recalled: “And he said to me: ‘But tell me you don’t have a boyfriend,’ and I said: ‘No, I don’t.’”

Laura recalled that Brand contacted her the next day and they had oral sex. Brand’s barrister, Ian Winter KC, asked: “Did he want to have penetrative sex?” to which Laura replied: “I didn’t want to, but I don’t remember it even being a topic. I didn’t intend to and I don’t remember him asking.”

They began dating in September 2006 and Brand “absolutely” respected her wishes sexually, Laura said. Describing his treatment of her, she said: “Very caring, totally at my pace. I was not experienced, I had only had one partner before Russell and I felt entirely cared for, and looked after by Russell.”

But the court heard their relationship broke down over his cheating. Winter asked: “Did you become aware shortly thereafter that he was promiscuous and engaging in sexual activity with others?” Laura replied: “I was aware when I met him that he liked women and I was aware towards the latter part of that year that he was engaging with other women, yes.”

Laura said the couple split up in February 2007 because of his infidelity. “I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous. We talked about it. I did find that difficult,” she said.

Laura said she was “heartbroken” after the breakup but that the pair resumed contact as friends in summer 2007. She said she became friendly again with Brand when his marriage to the US pop star Katy Perry ended, and that they restarted their relationship in 2015, married two years later, and now have three children together.

When asked if she was aware of Brand’s promiscuity during their time apart, Laura said: “I was very aware of it and I would read about it regularly in the papers and he also told me; we talked about it.”

Both the judge, Justice Bennathan, and the prosecutor, Riel Karmy-Jones, objected when Winter asked Laura what her view was “as to the truth” of the criminal allegations her husband faces.

“She’s not here as an expert witness,” the judge said.

Winter then asked Laura to describe Brand, to which she replied: “Russell, my husband, is caring, he’s kind, he’s a wonderful father to our children, he’s an amazingly attentive husband.

“He’s got an eye for detail I’ve never known before. The way he treats me is to really know me, I feel very seen by him, in a way I’ve never experienced before. I love him very much.”

She continued: “We have a very frank, honest and clear relationship and marriage. It is one of the most important parts of our marriage, and our relationship has always been honest.”

In cross-examination, Karmy-Jones noted that Laura had been present throughout most of the trial and had taken notes. She also challenged Laura about how much contact she had had with Brand after their break up in 2007.

Laura said she had spoken to Brand after his marriage to Perry ended. “He called me after his marriage and gifted me meditation for me and my boyfriend at the time,” she said.

Brand nodded and smiled as Laura insisted that while they had not had a sexual relationship in the years before they got back together in 2015, they had spent time together by going to the theatre and watching TV box sets.

The prosecutor said that in 2017, shortly after the couple had their first child, Brand was a guest on the US talkshow, The Wendy Williams Show. She said the comedian had said of his relationship with Laura: “When we went out with each other we loved each other very much but I was in a phase where I thought the world was an amusement park made out of orgasms.”

Laura replied: “I’m not denying he said that. I probably didn’t watch it.”

Earlier, statements from two of Brand’s ex-girlfriends were read to the court, as they gave good accounts of his character. They also said he had cheated on them and they had supported him financially.

Brand is accused of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. On Tuesday, an allegation of indecent assault was changed to a charge of attempted indecent assault. Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial continues. - Guardian