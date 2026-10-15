UK police force ordered to reopen inquiry into handling of Graham Linehan arrest

Graham Linehan received an apology from London's Metropolitan Police earlier this year for his arrest. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

British police have been ordered to reinvestigate a complaint over the arrest of Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan after a watchdog found failings in its handling of the case.

The 58-year-old Irish writer was arrested at Heathrow airport after flying in from Arizona in September 2025, on suspicion of inciting violence over three posts he made on X.

He subsequently received an apology from the Met Police and a settlement following a civil claim.

Britain’s Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed Linehan later sought a review of how the Met handled a complaint about the investigation into him and his treatment by officers.

The application, received in May 2026, included “an allegation that he was discriminated against due to his gender-critical beliefs”.

The watchdog ruled the Met’s handling of Linehan’s complaint was inadequate and ordered Scotland Yard to reinvestigate the allegation he had been discriminated against.

“In October, we found the outcome of the complaint was not reasonable and proportionate and directed the Met to reinvestigate a number of the allegations made,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

“We found that, during the complaint investigation, the force failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the grounds for the man’s arrest and failed to pursue lines of inquiry regarding a complaint about the man’s bail conditions.

“We also directed them to reinvestigate the allegation that he was discriminated against.”

The IOPC added: “The man will have a further right of review to the IOPC should he be dissatisfied with the outcome of the force’s reinvestigation.”

Conservative politicians and Harry Potter author JK Rowling had criticised Linehan’s arrest.

The Met has been contacted for comment. – PA