UK counter-terror police investigating after two men are arrested near airbase

Police patrol the perimeter of RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where several men were recently arrested. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

British counter-terrorism police are ‌investigating two Latvian men who were arrested near a Royal Air Force ​base in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Thursday, police said in a statement.

The men were initially arrested on suspicion of ​trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage, then rearrested on suspicion ⁠of an offence under the National Security Act ‌2023 – namely “entering ‌a ​prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK”.

“We’re very aware of the recent ⁠heightened interest and concern ​around military sites, but ​at this stage there is nothing to suggest this ‌incident is connected to the ​events at RAF Fairford last week,” Helen Flanagan, head ⁠of counter-terrorism policing London, ⁠said ​in a statement.

She was referring to a separate incident at the Fairford airbase, which had been used by US bombers to strike Iran, in which several men were arrested over a suspected plot which the government has linked to Iran.

In ‌relation to Thursday’s ⁠arrests, police said they were also carrying out two searches at addresses in the Peterborough area ‌in connection with the investigation.

An abandoned vehicle was recovered by ​police and later checked by bomb disposal ​officers, however nothing of concern was found. – Reuters