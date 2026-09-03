UK Green leader to seek parliament seat vacated by Keir Starmer

UK Greens leader Zack Polanski has announced he will contest a north London seat being vacated by former British prime minister Keir Starmer.

Polanski told local paper the Camden New Journal he would bid to become a member of Parliament from Holborn and St Pancras, a constituency Starmer represented for 11 years before stepping down earlier this week.

“Labour stands up for corporations and big money,” Polanski said in a post on X. “I’ll stand up for people and our communities.”

A date is yet to be set for the by-election but is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

In an election two years ago, an independent candidate ⁠who campaigned primarily on ​opposition to Israel’s war in ​Gaza took nearly 19 per cent of the vote while the Green ‌candidate received over 10 per cent, giving the ​party hope of taking the seat this time.

Since Polanski became ⁠Green leader a year ⁠ago ​the party has had success in taking support from Labour’s left, winning a surprise by-election victory in Greater Manchester – where current prime minister Andy Burnham was a long-serving mayor – and nationally polling as high as 20 per cent.

But Polanski’s personal popularity took a hit after he criticised police officers for ‌the way they ⁠arrested a man who allegedly stabbed two Jewish people in north London in April, according to pollsters YouGov.

A national ‌YouGov poll on Wednesday put Labour tied with the right-wing populist Reform ​UK party of anti-Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage on ​23 per cent with the opposition Conservatives on 20 per cent and the Greens on 13 per cent. - Agencies