UK

Prince Harry, Elton John and others to pay initial £9.5m to Daily Mail publishers in legal fees

Claimants lost British high court case over allegations of unlawful information gathering

Claims by Britain's Prince Harry were strongly denied by Associated Newspapers Ltd. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images
Claims by Britain's Prince Harry were strongly denied by Associated Newspapers Ltd. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images
Fri Aug 21 2026 - 14:221 MIN READ

Prince Harry, Elton John and five other high-profile claimants must make a £9.54 million interim payment by 4pm on August 28th towards the Daily Mail publisher’s legal costs after losing their high court case over allegations of unlawful information gathering, a judge has ruled.

Associated Newspapers Ltd strongly denied the claims made by the prince and co-claimants, including Doreen Lawrence.

The judge dismissed all the claims last month after an 11-week trial in London earlier this year.

The court has been told that Associated Newspapers’ total costs were more than £34 million. – Guardian

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter