Prince Harry, Elton John and others to pay initial £9.5m to Daily Mail publishers in legal fees

Claims by Britain's Prince Harry were strongly denied by Associated Newspapers Ltd. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Elton John and five other high-profile claimants must make a £9.54 million interim payment by 4pm on August 28th towards the Daily Mail publisher’s legal costs after losing their high court case over allegations of unlawful information gathering, a judge has ruled.

Associated Newspapers Ltd strongly denied the claims made by the prince and co-claimants, including Doreen Lawrence.

The judge dismissed all the claims last month after an 11-week trial in London earlier this year.

The court has been told that Associated Newspapers’ total costs were more than £34 million. – Guardian