‘I feel like a museum piece’: Meet the ‘Brexit refugees’ who stayed working in EU institutions after UK left

James Holland, Emma O'Driscoll and Giles Goodall are British nationals who are still working in EU institutions.

British nationals were something of an “endangered species” inside the European Union’s institutions even before the UK’s vote to leave the union a decade ago this week.

“Now of course I feel more like a museum piece”, jokes Giles Goodall, one of the Brits working for the European Commission who decided to stay after the UK departed the bloc. “I mean my whole career has more or less been in Brussels,” says Goodall (49), from Sussex, England.

At the time of the 2016 Brexit referendum he had been a commission official for 10 years. “There was a kind of a question mark over what, of course, what would happen. I think in general the result was a surprise,” he says.

You need to be a citizen of an EU state to work as a civil servant in the commission, the union’s powerful Brussels executive that proposes new laws and regulations. So what would the UK’s exit mean for British nationals who had built careers in the union’s institutions and agencies?

Giles Goodall in front of the European Commission. Photograph: Sander de Wilde

Many UK-born officials who qualified for Irish passports effectively became Irish nationals in the eyes of the EU. Awwnother big cohort obtained Belgian citizenship, given they had been living and working in Belgium for many years. “I looked for the elusive Irish grandmother, I didn’t find one,” Goodall says with a laugh.

A decision was ultimately taken to allow existing British nationals to keep their EU jobs. The door is shut to new entrants, unless they have an EU passport as a dual-national. “It meant that basically we were welcome to stay,” Goodall says.

There were moments before that point where he considered his options, during the tortuous Brexit negotiations to set the terms of the divorce.

“I was kind of mid-career, it was also important to know, can I stay? Will I have chances?,” Goodall says.

Commission officials are supposed to leave their national hats at the door to serve the European interest, though governments like to have a healthy spread of their citizens in influential roles and can informally lobby to help advance their careers.

“I don’t think I ever felt treated differently then or since career wise” says Goodall, who heads a unit in the commission department covering justice and consumer protection policy.

His path to a career in the EU institutions is a fairly common one.

He studied in London, and did an Erasmus year in Belgium, before completing a masters in political science in the College of Europe, and afterwards a stint as a trainee in the commission.

From there he got a job in the office of a Liberal Democrat MEP in the European Parliament. He later passed the demanding “concour” exam to become a permanent official in the commission.

“Even in those days the Brits were already actually the most underrepresented nationality … The Brits were already sort of on the endangered species list and now of course I feel more like a museum piece,” he says.

The UK vote to leave was a body blow. “I joined the European institutions because I’m a pro-European,” he says.

His early years in the European Parliament coincided with Nigel Farage’s first term as a UK Independence Party (UKIP) MEP. “He was sort of starting out … All the Euro myths were out there, bendy bananas,” Goodall says.

“Everyone was shocked” following the vote, he says. “There was a lot of sympathy from all my colleagues of other nationalities,” he says.

Emma O'Driscoll in the European Council. Photograph: Sander de Wilde

‘I really didn’t think that the UK would vote to leave ... I was in a bit of a bubble ... I listen to Radio Four and I read The Guardian’

From Dorset in southwest England, Emma O’Driscoll (43) began her career working for the EU a year before the Brexit referendum.

“I’d done EU law and I’d also done an Erasmus year, so I think the idea of working for the EU was always something I was open to,” she tells The Irish Times.

Iin the summer of 2015 she was finishing a PhD in social anthropology in University of Kent when she saw a job for translators advertised. “I had a go at the competition and I passed,” she says.

She landed a gig providing translation services in the European Economic and Social Committee, a consultative body. “I knew the referendum was coming even before I started working for the EU,” O’Driscoll says.

“For a long time I really didn’t think that the UK would vote to leave. I think because I was in a bit of a bubble media wise, I listen to Radio Four and I read The Guardian,” she says.

She remembers watching a television debate in the days before the vote and for the first time began to think the Leave side might win.

“I actually went back to Canterbury for the referendum to vote … I went to the polling booth and as I was walking in, this guy walked out and he was wearing a shirt and a pair of trousers that were made entirely of Union Jack,” she says.

Her father’s family were from Cork, though he grew up in the UK. “Hence the surname,” O’Driscoll says.

She had applied for an Irish passport before the Brexit talks. “I wanted to get it for identity reasons … I didn’t want to get it because of Brexit,” she explains.

“I knew that - job wise - I was safe. But for my colleagues who only had UK nationality … we didn’t know if they were able to keep their jobs,” she recalls.

Friends on temporary contracts rushed to apply for Belgian nationality. “There was a really big question mark over whether they’d be able to stay,” she says.

She swapped jobs in 2021 and became a press officer covering agriculture policy in the Council of the EU, the body that represents the interests of member states.

Around the time she had an appointment with her neighbourhood commune to change her nationality in the Belgian system.

She can still remember the interaction with the local authority official. “The guy kind of looks on the screen … before I had a chance to speak, he said: ‘Right, I see that you only have British nationality and that you just left the job with the European institutions, so let’s get everything ready for you to leave Belgium’,”.

“I’m like, am I being deported? Sort of proffering my Irish passport [saying]: ‘No please let me stay’,” O’Driscoll says.

There are still plenty of British people working in Brussels across the wider ecosystem of lobbyists, consultants, lawyers and journalists surrounding the EU institutions.

O’Driscoll says it is “quite rare” to hear another British accent in the Council, where national diplomats from the 27 member states put their stamp on policy.

Sometimes she gives tours to visiting groups. “When they find out that I’m British, inevitably one person will raise their hand and ask, ‘so how are you still here?’,” she says.

She never considered leaving during the Brexit upheaval. “It’s a dream job in many ways … I think the longer you live in Brussels, the more you appreciate it,” she says.

James Holland, a Brexit supporter who worked for a Conservative Party MEP in Brussels for many years.

‘You are kind of the awkward person [in] the room’

James Holland (43) is a particularly rare species in Brussels. A Brexit supporter who is still working in the European Parliament, six years after the UK withdrawal from the union.

“I built my life here, so I didn’t want to leave. Also my reason for campaigning for Brexit was to make the UK and the EU better,” he says.

Holland doesn’t like the connotations that come with the Eurosceptic tag, but agrees it’s difficult to find another word that captures his outlook. “Eurocritical,” he offers.

“I think that there are fundamental problems. That’s why I pushed for Brexit. I thought that Britain leaving would be good for Britain, but it would also be a wake-up call for Brussels,” he says.

“You are kind of the awkward person [in] the room,” he says of his years working as an adviser to Conservative Party MEP Daniel Hannan, a big backer of the Leave campaign.

Holland studied politics in the UK and France, including an Erasmus stint in Strasbourg. His entry into the Brussels system came with a six month European Parliament internship in 2008.

He worked for the Tories in the parliament for the guts of a decade. He didn’t see the merit in hanging around following the Brexit vote, so Holland left his parliament job and became a consultant in the private sector in Brussels.

He was born in Brittany, France, but his father was from the Isle of Man, and he has a British passport. “I feel French in some things, I feel English in other things, and I kind of slowly more and more feel Belgian in other ways,” Holland says.

“I lived basically for a third of my life in France, a third in England, and now more than a third, let’s say, in Belgium”.

“I studied with an eye to coming out here,” he explains. “I came out here with some scepticism, but still, you know, very much believing in the institutions and the goal, if you like, but I quickly got disillusioned,” he says.

He felt there was a democratic deficit in the European system and an increasing centralisation of power in Brussels.

“This idea that you could kind of challenge Brussels, I was sneered at, which also I didn’t like … I think that was also something that turned me off. You were kind of laughed at and dismissed,” Holland says. “A critic is often the best ally of an institution that’s in trouble,” he says.

The British had been a big constituency in the parliament, accounting for more than 70 MEPs, plus their staff and assistants. “You can imagine,” Holland says. Anecdotally local publicans say they notice their absence, he adds.

“I don’t think the commission and the council, or key heads of state, took the warning of Brexit seriously enough,” he says.

Holland has since returned to the European Parliament, to work as an adviser to a controversial MEP from Luxembourg, Fernand Kartheiser, who was kicked out of the hard right European Conservatives and Reformists grouping after travelling to Moscow.

Holland believes the large intake of more critical MEPs after the European elections two years ago provides a fresh opportunity for reform. “That’s why I got stuck in again”.

MEPs have discretion over who they hire to staff their offices, meaning there’s no requirement to hold an EU passport. “I’m not interested in becoming a civil servant in the commission,” he says.

Holland enjoys life in the Belgian capital. His partner works for the commission and he has a circle of friends across the union’s institutions and outside of the Eurobubble.

“Brussels gives you the opportunity to have quite a good life. Yeah it is a nice city, I mean it could be sunnier,” he says. “I know the EU quite well by now, so to stay here made sense”.