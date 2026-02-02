UK Police receive reports of misconduct in public office after Peter Mandelson allegations

Peter Mandelson features a number of times in a new trove of pages released by the US Department of Justice as part of the so-called Epstein files. File photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

UK police are investigating a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office after Peter Mandelson was accused of leaking sensitive information to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The UK’s former ambassador to the US features a number of times in millions of pages released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the so-called Epstein files.

The country’s top civil servant has been tasked with carrying out a review after documents apparently showed Mandelson passing information to Epstein while he was a cabinet minister in Gordon Brown’s government.

Documents released by DOJ indicate Epstein was sent details of internal discussions from the heart of the UK government after the global financial crisis.

Mandelson, the then-business secretary, also appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers over a tax on bankers’ bonuses in 2009, and to confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

In a statement issued on Monday, Metropolitan Police Commander Ella Marriott said: “We are aware of the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice.

“Following this release and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office.

“The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation.”

Emails included in the three million Epstein-related documents published by DOJ also appear to show the depth of friendship between the disgraced financier and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Britain’s former Prince Andrew. The emails also mention princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In one in 2009, after updating Epstein on her business opportunities, Ferguson appears to write: “Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.” Another from “Sarah” in 2010, reads: “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.”

In 2009, after the crash of a business venture, Ferguson appears to write to Epstein: “I urgently need 20,000 pounds ($27,521) for rent today. The landlord has threatened to go to the newspapers if I don’t pay. Any brainwaves?”

The emails also appear to show a lunch was held between Ferguson, her daughters and Epstein in July 2009, after he was released from prison on child sex offences. Epstein sent an email to the “ferg” address asking “where are you?” The reply, from “Sarah”, says: “In Miami. What number shall I call you on now.” She adds she is staying at a house “with the girls”. “I am aiming to get to you for 12:30 for lunch. Does that suit?” and then confirming it will be “myself, Beatrice and Eugenie”.

Elsewhere, there are lawyers’ letters about deals to pay off her creditors and an email from Epstein claiming to have helped her financially for 15 years.

The former Duchess of York also appears to raise the possibility Epstein had a secret child, congratulating him on the birth of a “baby boy” in 2011, news she says she heard from “The Duke” and offering her “love, friendship and congratulations”. Ferguson appears to complain in a second message to Epstein that he has “disappeared” and it was “soo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply (sic). More than you will know.” – Additional reporting from The Guardian