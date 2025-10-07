UK

UK prosecutors to appeal decision to throw out terror case against Kneecap rapper

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (27) was accused of displaying a Hizbullah flag at a 2024 London gig

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, of Kneecap, leaving Woolwich Crown Court on September 26th in London. Photograph: Neil P Mockford/Getty Images
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, of Kneecap, leaving Woolwich Crown Court on September 26th in London. Photograph: Neil P Mockford/Getty Images
Tue Oct 07 2025 - 16:20

Prosecutors will appeal against a court’s decision to throw out the terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara.

The 27-year-old was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbullah at a gig in November last year until a technical error in the way he was charged led to the chief magistrate ruling he could not try the case.

The UK’s crown prosecution service (CPS) said in a short statement it would be appealing against the decision because “we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified”.

Following the hearing in which the case was dismissed, Mr Ó hAnnaidh vowed the rap trio would “not be silenced”.

READ MORE

For Canadians, relaxation comes naturally, even when the Taoiseach brings the rain

China’s marriage rate is at its lowest in nearly 40 years. Why are singles put off settling down?

How Trump’s UN speech revealed US claim of total power over people’s lives

Trump delivers Maga rebuke to world with familiar litany of boasts and chastisements

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring agreed with Ó hAnnaidh’s lawyers that prosecutors needed to seek the permission of the attorney general to charge the rapper before informing him on May 21st that he would be charged with a terror offence.

It is understood the CPS’s position is that permission only needed to be obtained before his first court hearing, which took place around a month later.

The decision to appeal the judgment comes as attorney general for England and Wales Richard Hermer warned Robert Jenrick not to prejudice future proceedings against Ó hAnnaidh, asking him to “carefully consider any further public comments”. - PA

More to follow ...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter