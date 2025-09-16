Donald Trump’s UK state visit: lots of royal pageantry but no speech to parliament

US president Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Maryland before departing for the UK on Tuesday. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK – from Tuesday to Thursday of this week – comes at a tricky time for British prime minister Keir Starmer, who is facing growing discontent from his own MPs and is in the middle of preparations for what could be a make-or-break party conference speech.

The UK government is hoping to wow the US president with a show of royal and military pageantry, while keeping him away from sensitive topics such as immigration, free speech, Jeffrey Epstein and Gaza.

But what will Mr Trump be doing, and what issues are on the agenda? Here’s what is scheduled over the coming days:

What is on the agenda?

While Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, were scheduled to arrive via Air Force One on Tuesday night, the main focus of their visit will be Wednesday’s events at Windsor Castle.

A ceremonial welcome with a guard of honour will greet them, followed by lunch with the royal family. Mr Trump will watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force, and American F-35 military jets. There will also be a military event known as Beating Retreat, a colourful display of music and drill.

On Thursday, the US president will travel to Chequers, the official country residence of the British prime minister, where he will be greeted by Mr Starmer and his wife, Victoria. The two leaders are likely to address a news conference in the afternoon. Before that they are expected to visit the Winston Churchill archives at Chequers and join a business reception.

Ms Trump will remain at Windsor, where she will see Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with Queen Camilla, and later join Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Frogmore Gardens for an event with Britain’s Scouts Association.

Are any protests planned?

Yes. On Tuesday, organisers have called on protesters to gather in Windsor’s High Street, not far from the castle. For Wednesday, they have scheduled a demonstration in London culminating in a march to Parliament Square.

The state visit programme has been designed to limit security risks, as well as minimising the opportunity for protesters to confront a president who is broadly unpopular with the British public. The carriage procession will take place inside the royal grounds at Windsor and the formal agenda does not include events in central London.

If there is a moment of tension, it is likely to come during the news conference on Thursday when issues such as Mr Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, Mr Starmer’s handling of the Peter Mandelson controversy and the UK’s planned recognition of Palestinian statehood are likely to be raised.

Is there a parliamentary address?

State visits can include a parliamentary element, usually a speech. Conveniently, the House of Commons is in recess during president Trump’s visit, so he will not formally address MPs.

Nonetheless, state visits can be an important geopolitical tool for the government of the day. Given Mr Trump’s long-standing admiration for the royal family, many analysts view the invitation that Mr Starmer personally delivered to him in February as a potent diplomatic device that helped build their relationship.

Britain’s main foreign policy objective is to solidify support for Ukraine and to persuade Mr Trump to increase pressure on the Russian president, Vladimir Putin – particularly following Russia’s recent drone incursions into Nato airspace.

Mr Starmer has been at pains not to criticise Mr Trump’s stance on international issues, but Britain has diverged from US policy on the war in Gaza, promising to recognise a Palestinian state unless the Israeli government changes course. – The Guardian/New York Times