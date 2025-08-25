UK

Casualty airlifted to trauma centre after helicopter crash on Isle of Wight

Aircraft being used for flying lesson had four people aboard, including pilot

The helicopter that crashed on the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Sky News/PA
Mon Aug 25 2025 - 17:01

A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain’s Isle of Wight on Monday, police said, with one person airlifted to a trauma centre.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the aircraft had come down in a field near Ventnor.

The helicopter was being used for a flying lesson and had four people on board, including the pilot, said the operator, Northumbria Helicopters.

A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance service said it had treated and airlifted one patient to a hospital. – Reuters

