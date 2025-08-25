Casualty airlifted to trauma centre after helicopter crash on Isle of Wight

The helicopter that crashed on the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Sky News/PA

A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain’s Isle of Wight on Monday, police said, with one person airlifted to a trauma centre.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the aircraft had come down in a field near Ventnor.

The helicopter was being used for a flying lesson and had four people on board, including the pilot, said the operator, Northumbria Helicopters.

A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance service said it had treated and airlifted one patient to a hospital. – Reuters