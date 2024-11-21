Former UK deputy prime minister John Prescott dies aged 86

The family of John Prescott said representing the people of Hull had been 'his greatest honour'. Photograph: Michael Crabtree/PA Wire

Former UK deputy prime minister John Prescott has died, his family has announced. He was 86.

The former trade union activist and merchant seaman “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”, his family said.

Mr Prescott was a key figure in Tony Blair’s New Labour project, seen by many as custodian of the party’s traditional values in the face of a modernising leadership. He was ennobled in 2010 and introduced to the upper chamber as Baron Prescott of Kingston upon Hull having served for four decades as an MP for the city.

In a statement released after his death, his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David said that representing the people of Hull had been “his greatest honour”.

READ MORE

“John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving deputy prime minister,” they said.

“John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour. We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.”

Former US vice-president Al Gore, who worked with Mr Prescott on the Kyoto Protocol climate change agreement in 1997, said he had “never worked with anyone in politics – on my side of the pond or his – quite like John Prescott”.

“He possessed an inherent ability to connect with people about the issues that mattered to them – a talent that others spend years studying and cultivating, but that was second nature to him,” he said in a statement. “He fought like hell to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol and was an unwavering champion of climate action for decades to come. I’m forever grateful to John for that commitment to solving the climate crisis and will miss him as a dear friend.”

Mr Prescott ceased to be a member of the House of Lords in July this year after facing health difficulties. Over a parliamentary career spanning more than half a century, he served for 10 years as deputy prime minister after Labour’s 1997 general election landslide.

At times short-tempered, he once famously punched a protester who threw an egg at him during an election campaign visit to north Wales in 2001.

John Prescott is surrounded by protesters after being hit by an egg in Rhyl, Wales in 2001. Photograph: David Kendall/PA Wire

But during much of his time in office, he acted as a mediator in the often turbulent relationship between Mr Blair and chancellor Gordon Brown.

He was a loyal supporter of Mr Blair in office but was subsequently critical of parts of New Labour’s legacy, denouncing Britain’s involvement in the Iraq War. He also strongly defended Jeremy Corbyn during his time as party leader in the face of fierce criticism.

Born in Prestatyn in Wales on May 31st, 1938, the son of a railwayman, Mr Prescott left school at 15 to work as a trainee chef and then as a steward on the Cunard Line before entering politics.

In a private letter in 2007, Mr Blair said his former deputy’s role “smoothing out problems, sorting out colleagues and troubleshooting” had been an “integral part of getting things done”.

“The completely unique Prescott blend of charm and brutality – made always more effective by the unpredictability of which would be predominant – got you through the decade, kept the government together and above all, gave me a lot of fun. I was lucky to have you as my deputy.” – PA