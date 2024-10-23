Geoff Capes, former world’s strongest man and British Olympian, dies aged 75

Shot putter Geoff Capes, who has died aged 75, competing in Europe's Strongest Man in 1983. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

Geoff Capes, twice the world’s strongest man and a three-time Olympian, has died aged 75, British Athletics has announced.

The Lincolnshire-born athlete won Commonwealth shot put gold in 1974 and 1978 and was crowned World’s Strongest Man in 1983 and 1985.

He set the British record with a 21.68m throw in 1980, which remains the best ever ratified, and also enjoyed success at the European indoor athletics championships the decade prior, claiming two golds, three silvers and a bronze.

A British Athletics statement read: “British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes’ passing.

READ MORE

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

A statement from Capes’ family said: “The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain’s finest shot-putter and twice world’s strongest man.”

The former policeman also took home bronze at the 1987 World Strongman Challenge in Tokyo, 10 years after he claimed bronze at the European outdoor athletics championships.

He represented Great Britain at the 1972, 1976 and 1980 summer Olympics, achieving his best result, a fifth-place finish, at his final games in Moscow.

Carl Myerscough later threw further than Capes’ British record in June 2003, 21.92 metres, but his performance was not ratified.

A statement from Team GB read: “Team GB are deeply saddened to hear about Geoff Capes’ passing. A three-time Olympian and former World’s Strongest Man. Our sympathies go out to his family and friends at this time.”

World Athletics president Lord Coe said on X: “Geoff’s passing is a sad moment for so many of us in both British and global athletics. He was a huge figure in British athletics and brought the crowds back to our sport. Fiercely independent, competitive, but always protective of the teams that he captained with distinction. I send my sincere condolences to Geoff’s friends, family, former team-mates and all that had the privilege to know him.”