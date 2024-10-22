Passenger killed and 15 people injured after two trains crash in Wales

The scene of the collision involving two trains near Llanbrynmair in Wales on Tuesday. Photograph: Ian Cooper/PA Wire

A passenger has died following a crash between two trains in Wales on Monday night.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a further 15 people were taken to hospital following the collision near the village of Llanbrynmair in Powys county shortly before 7pm.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. All remaining passengers were evacuated.

The trains involved, operated by Transport for Wales (TfW), were the 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Anthony Hurford, who was a passenger on the Shrewsbury-bound service, said the train stopped “in the blink of an eye” and he was thrown on to the floor.

“Somehow my body bent the leg of a table and ripped it off its bolts attached to the wall. Suddenly I was on the floor with my laptop strewn ahead of me wondering what the hell had happened. We tried to stop at the lights. At the top of the hill there’s a signal that I guess would’ve been a passing place and for whatever reason the train wouldn’t stop.”

Network Rail, the company responsible for Britain’s railway infrastructure, and TfW said in a joint statement it was a “low-speed collision”.

Both trains remained on the tracks.

The crash happened on the Cambrian line in a rural location with a single track, close to a passing loop where trains travelling in opposite directions can pass each other.

Earlier on Monday, TfW advised passengers that its services were running at reduced speeds through Dovey Junction station – which is on the same line – because previous trains reported the track was “extremely slippery”.

The operator suspended all services on the separate Heart of Wales line on Tuesday “until further notice” due to “poor rail conditions”.

Leaves cause major disruption every autumn when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels.

This creates a smooth, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads, reducing trains’ grip.

Emergency workers at the scene after ther collision. Photograph: Ian Cooper/PA Wire

Speed restrictions are often imposed in an attempt to reduce accidents.

The UK’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch said a team of inspectors arrived at the crash site on Monday night, and it has launched an investigation.

BTP Supt Andrew Morgan said: “We can sadly confirm a man has died following [the] incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

The dead man’s next of kin have been informed.

The last incident in which a passenger died following a collision on Britain’s railways was the derailment of a ScotRail train which hit a landslip in heavy rain in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, in August 2020.

A passenger, driver and conductor died, and six other people were injured.

The Cambrian line east of Machynlleth will remain closed while specialist teams investigate the collision. – PA