Nottingham stabbings: Victims’ families say doctors and police have ‘blood on their hands’

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died when they were attacked by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham last year. Photograph: PA

The families of the victims of Valdo Calocane, who killed three people in Nottingham last year while psychotic, say police and doctors have “blood on their hands” after a damning report laid bare a series of failures by mental health services.

The report by the UK’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) criticised the National Health Service in Nottingham for its handling of Calocane, who had been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and sectioned four times since 2020 after a series of violent incidents.

The 32-year old’s medical notes showed one psychiatrist had warned he might kill someone, yet Calocane was still discharged to the care of his GP in September 2022 despite evidence he was refusing to take his medication.

Later, in June 2023 during an overnight rampage through Nottingham city centre, he stabbed to death 65-year-old Ian Coates and 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, whose mother Sinead O’Malley is a doctor from Ireland. Calocane also stole Mr Coates’s van and used it to run over three more victims, causing them serious injuries.

Calocane was sentenced in January to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital after a court accepted his plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Now an official review of his care has prompted an outcry.

Wes Streeting, Britain’s health secretary, said Tuesday’s CQC report was “shocking” and he had ordered England’s NHS that no more patients should be released after being sectioned if there was evidence they were not taking their medication.

Chris Dzikiti, the CQC’s interim chief inspector of healthcare, said the Nottingham Healthcare NHS Foundation had missed a litany of chances to protect the public from Calocane during its care of him between May 2020 and September 2022. He accused the NHS foundation of “poor decision-making, omissions and errors of judgment”.

“The risk [Calocane] presented to the public was not managed well and opportunities to mitigate that risk were missed,” said Mr Dzikiti.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but his family was not told. The CQC report found some doctors and officials had minimised the risks of Calocane’s refusal to take his medication, which he was prescribed after he started hearing voices. He could have been forced to take long-term injected medication, but this power was never invoked.

In the two years before being discharged to his GP, Calocane was involved in incidents such as breaking into his neighbours’ apartments and assaults of police and his flatmates.

His victims’ families released a joint statement calling for changes to the law to make individual doctors and institutions more culpable for failures of care. Britain’s new Labour government has committed to a judge-led inquiry into the case, but has yet to agree to the full statutory public inquiry demanded by the families.