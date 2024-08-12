Man arrested after stabbing 11-year-old girl and woman (34) in London’s Leicester Square

A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square, an area in central London popular with tourists, UK police have said.

The police said they did not believe there were any outstanding suspects and they were awaiting an update on the condition of the victims, both of whom were taken to hospital.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square.

“A man has been arrested and is in custody. We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.

READ MORE

“Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”

A London Ambulance Service official said a woman and child stabbed in Leicester Square had been taken to a big trauma centre.

The official said: “We were called at 11.36am on Monday 12 August to reports of a stabbing at Leicester Square.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched members of our tactical response unit.

“We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a big trauma centre.” – Reuters/PA

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024