BBC charity removes promo video featuring Southport murder accused

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with the murder of three girls in Southport. Photograph: X

The BBC has removed a 2018 Children in Need campaign video from its websites after it emerged that it featured a teenager accused of murdering three girls in Southport. It is understood that he was contracted by the BBC for the campaign video through a casting agency.

In the now-deleted clip, Axel Rudakubana is seen leaving the Tardis dressed as Doctor Who, wearing a trench coat and tie in the style of the show’s former star David Tennant.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed that the video had been removed from all platforms “out of respect to the victims”. The then 11-year-old actor tells viewers: “It’s that time of year again” before offering advice on how best to raise money for the charity.

A BBC Children In Need spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone impacted by this shocking case and we have removed the video from all of our platforms out of respect to them.”

The 17-year-old Rudakubana, from Banks, in Lancashire, appeared at Liverpool crown court on Thursday. He was named after reporting restrictions were lifted.

Rudakubana has been charged with the murders of Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9), Bebe King (6) and Elsie Dot Stancombe (7); the attempted murders of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons; and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into youth detention and will next appear in court in October. - The Guardian