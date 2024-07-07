Starmer seeks ‘immediate reset’ of relationship with North, Scotland and Wales on UK tour

Keir Starmer: seeking an 'immediate reset' of the relationship with the devolved nations. Photograph: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

New British prime minister Keir Starmer said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster government and devolved nations as he embarks on a tour of all four corners of Britain.

Mr Starmer insisted “respect” would be the key ingredient in the bond between the new UK administration and its Irish, Scottish and Welsh counterparts.

His first visit will be to Edinburgh on Sunday, where Mr Starmer will say he wants to “turn disagreement into co-operation” with the SNP north of the border.

“People across the United Kingdom are bound by shared beliefs. Fundamental values of respect, service and community which define us as a great nation,” Mr Starmer said.

“That begins today with an immediate reset of my government’s approach to working with the first and deputy First Ministers, because meaningful co-operation centred on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.

“Together we can begin the work to rebuild our country with a resolute focus on serving working people once again.”

Using his first 24 hours in office to set the tone for his new government, the new prime minister has promised to turn his back on “tribalism” in politics and usher in an era of “stability” and “moderation”.

Part of that will be an effort to “push power and resource out of Whitehall”, and open his door to those with “skin in the game” who know what is best for their communities, he has suggested.

After sweeping to a historic victory at the polls, Mr Starmer said his party had received “a mandate to do politics differently”.

“This will be a politics and a government that is about delivery, is about service. Self-interest is yesterday’s politics,” he said.

Mr Starmer’s whistle-stop tour of the four nations comes ahead of a packed first week in office, with little time to settle in at Number 10 as he prepares to head to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday. – PA