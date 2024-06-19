Seven-month-old baby girl killed in dog attack at home in England

Police said the pet dog was removed from the home and humanely destroyed.

A seven-month-old baby girl has died in hospital after being bitten by a pet dog, suffering serious head injuries.

Officers were called to a property in Shorncliffe Road, Coventry, shortly after 3pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

Police and ambulance service colleagues arrived at the home within minutes, a statement released by the force said.

“A seven-month-old baby girl had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family’s dog inside the home,” it said.

“She received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.

“The pet dog, which isn’t classed as a dangerous breed, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and our inquiries are continuing. Anyone with any information should contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 2407 of 16 June.”