Woman (25) charged with assault and criminal damage after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

A woman throws a milkshake at the leader of Britain's right-wing populist party, Reform, Nigel Farage in Clacton-on-Sea, England, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the offences of assault by beating and criminal damage after throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Reform UK Party, during an election campaign event.

Mr Farage was launching his bid for a seat in parliament in the town of Clacton-on-Sea, in southeast England, when a woman threw a drink in his face from close range as he left a pub.

Mr Farage appeared unhurt and later laughed off the incident in a video posted on social media.

A police statement on Wednesday said the woman would appear in court on July 2nd.

READ MORE

Mr Farage was previously doused in milkshake in 2019 while campaigning for the Brexit Party, Reform’s predecessor, in Newcastle before a European Parliament election.

His attacker on that occasion was ordered to pay for his suit to be cleaned after pleading guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and British prime minister Rishi Sunak (back) take part in an ITV general election debate on Tuesday. Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Britain’s opposition Labour Party accused prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday of lying in a pre-election debate when he said Labour would increase taxes by £2,000 (€2,300) for each family.

Mr Sunak – whose Conservative Party is struggling in opinion polls before the July 4th vote – used the figure repeatedly in Tuesday’s television debate with Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Mr Sunak’s Conservative Party last month published what it said were “formal Treasury and independent costings” of Labour policies which showed a £38.5 billion (€45 billion) black hole over the next four years if Labour wins the election.

Labour denied the assertion at the time and on Wednesday, it highlighted a letter from the top official at Britain's finance ministry – reported by the BBC – who said civil servants had not been involved in the production or presentation of the costing and it should not be presented as an official estimate.

“The letter from the permanent secretary of the Treasury confirms what Labour have said last night, that the prime minister lied in the debate last night,” said Rachel Reeves, Labour's top economic policy official.

Ms Reeves has ruled out increases in the rates of income tax and social security contributions over the next parliament.

She was asked by broadcasters why Mr Starmer had not moved more quickly in the debate to counter Mr Sunak’s claim.

“Keir Starmer was really clear last night that what the prime minister has said was utter garbage. I would go further than that: the prime minister lied in the debate last night about Labour's tax plans,” she said.

“Labour will not be increasing taxes on working people. I am very clear about that.”

Mr Sunak doubled down on his claim on Wednesday, putting out a video on social media platform X showing a giant piggy bank floating in the sky, repeating the claim and saying: “If you think Labour will win, start saving.” – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024