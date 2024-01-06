Boy (16) charged with London murder of teen on New Year’s Eve

A tribute to 16-year-old Harry Pitman is shown on screen during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Friday. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of teenager Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was also 16, had gathered with friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The suspect, who is from Westminster and cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

He was charged in the early hours of Saturday and will face Highbury Magistrates’ Court later.

Lisa Ramsarran, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the CPS London Homicide Team, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge a 16-year-old boy with murder following the death of Harry Pitman.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Flowers left in tribute on Primrose Hill in Camden, north London, this week after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Harry Pitman on New Year's Eve. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Metropolitan Police said Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at about 11.40pm.

On Wednesday, his sister Tayla (19), said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold”.

About 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to Pitman, a Spurs fan, with the father of three boys saying: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society… the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.” – PA