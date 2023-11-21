Action against Covid-19 was taken too late in England, inquiry told

The British government should have taken action earlier than it did against the spread of Covid-19, England’s chief medical officer told an inquiry on Tuesday.

In sometimes tense exchanges with Hugo Keith, lead counsel to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, Chris Whitty described how he had set out the downsides of locking down but argued that was not the same as saying it should not happen.

Sir Chris was put under intense scrutiny following revelations from former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance on Monday that the two did not always see eye-to-eye on the speed at which action was needed.

Sir Chris said he was “very aware” that there were two things that needed to be balanced – “the risk of going early [into lockdown or other similar measures], and the risk of going too late”. He added: “My view is, with the benefit of hindsight, we went a bit too late on the first wave.”

Sir Chris said there was inevitable variation between what people thought when balancing all the issues. He added: “And I was probably further towards, ‘let’s think through the disadvantages here before we act’ and also in making sure that in giving my advice that ministers were aware of both sides of the equation.”

Sir Chris said differences between himself Sir Patrick were actually “extremely small”.

He said both he and Sir Patrick thought it was “appropriate” to consider issues such as the impact of lockdowns on non-Covid illnesses and death as well as factors such as loneliness.

“I was very aware that we essentially had two different things we were trying to balance – the risk of going too early, in which case you get all the damages from this with actually fairly minimal impact on the epidemic, and the risk of going too late, in which case you get all the problems of the pandemic running away.”

Mr Keith pressed Sir Chris on whether he was more cautious than others in wanting to see how Covid would unfold.

Sir Chris said: “I’ve rejected, and I will continue to reject, your characterisation of this as overreaction, because that implies that I thought that in a sense the action should not happen.

“What I thought should happen is that people should be aware that, without action, very serious things would occur but the downsides of those actions should be made transparent. I don’t consider that incorrect.” – PA