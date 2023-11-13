Suella Braverman sacked as Britain’s home secretary as Rishi Sunak shakes up Cabinet team

Home Secretary Suella Braverman pictured during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Suella Braverman has been sacked as Britain’s home secretary as Rishi Sunak took action following her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.

A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year. - PA