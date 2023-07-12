BBC faces increased pressure over presenter after fresh allegations

A presenter at the BBC was suspended following allegations that he paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images. File photograph: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire

The BBC is facing increased pressure after fresh claims emerged about an unnamed presenter who has been facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit photos.

The Sun newspaper on Wednesday reported a person (23) has claimed the BBC presenter broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021.

Separately, BBC News reported on Tuesday that a person in their early 20s has alleged they were sent threatening messages by the unnamed man.

They appear to be separate to a young person who the Sun claims was paid around £35,000 (€41,000) over three years, from the age of 17, for sexually explicit images by the presenter, who has been suspended by the BBC.

Before the fresh claims, director general of the BBC Tim Davie ordered a review to “assess how some complaints are red flagged up the organisation”.

He said the BBC is dealing with a “complex and difficult situation” after the “serious allegations”.

The Sun said it had approached the BBC and the presenter for comment and would hand over evidence to the BBC’s investigation team.

The young person at the centre of the explicit image controversy said on Monday via a lawyer that nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter, according to the BBC.

BBC News said it does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly, but that the letter was sent by a multinational law firm.

Their mother told the Sun they stand by the claims and a spokesperson for the Sun said it is “now for the BBC to properly investigate”.

An unnamed police force confirmed it was contacted by the parents of the teenager in April, BBC News has reported, and initially “no criminality was identified”.

However, the force has since had talks with the Metropolitan Police and the BBC and “further inquiries are ongoing”.

The corporation has also been asked to pause its internal investigation into the allegations “while the police scope future work” following a meeting with the Metropolitan Police.

BBC Radio 2′s Jeremy Vine, who has publicly stated he is not the presenter in question, said on Twitter he is beginning to believe the unnamed man “should now come forward publicly” because the new allegations “will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues”. – PA