New video emerges showing Conservative staff at office Christmas party during lockdown

Screengrabs from the partygate video at Conservative Party HQ during Covid lockdown, recently acquired by the Mirror Group. Credit: Daily Mirror

New footage has emerged appearing to show a Christmas party at Conservative Party headquarters during coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

The video, obtained by the Mirror newspaper, shows members of staff drinking alcohol at the gathering in London on December 14th, 2020. At least 24 people were reportedly in attendance.

In the video, two people appear to dance past a sign saying “Please keep your distance” before colliding with a table full of buffet food. In the background, someone can be heard saying: “As long as we don’t stream that we’re like, bending the rules.”

EXCLUSIVE: First ever Partygate video revealed as Tories drink, dance and laugh at Covid rulespic.twitter.com/vIHbuIqWWf — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 17, 2023

It is understood to be the first time that video footage has emerged of one of the rule-breaking parties in Westminster.

On the day the party reportedly took place, then British health secretary Matt Hancock announced that London would enter increased restrictions to contain a surging number of Covid infections.

The party was organised by the campaign team of the unsuccessful London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who was made a peer by Boris Johnson in his recent resignation honours list. Bailey had left the gathering before the video was taken.

The footage is likely to cause problems for Rishi Sunak, who is already battling to hold his party together amid a fallout over the report that found Johnson lied about Partygate.

It has already reignited criticism over his position on Johnson’s resignation honours, with Tory aide Ben Mallett – awarded an OBE on the list – visible in the video.

British levelling up secretary Michael Gove said Tories should keep the honours they were handed by Mr Johnson despite attending the pandemic-era gathering.

Mr Gove apologised over the footage of the Christmas event which took place when indoor socialising was banned.

But, he said the former prime minister has a right to confer resignation appointments which should not be blocked.

Mr Gove told Sky’s Sunday with Sophy Ridge programme: “I just want to apologise to everyone really, who, looking at that image, will think ‘Well, these are people who were flouting the rules that were put in place to protect us all’.”

He continued: “It’s terrible. I think it’s completely out of order. As I understand it, this was an event that was organised by the people who were running the mayoral campaign for Shaun Bailey.

“They had obviously behaved in a way which is unacceptable.”

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “Revellers openly mocked the rules the British people followed. The Tories think it’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else.

“Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has caved into Boris Johnson and chosen to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.”

A photograph of the party formed part of a Met police investigation last year. Police found insufficient evidence of law breaking and no fines were issued, as the force said the “photo by itself is not sufficient evidence on which to assess that an offence had been committed”.

The Conservative Campaign Headquarters said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to the Bailey campaign, over the “unauthorised” event.

A spokesperson for the Shaun Bailey campaign said: “This is an old story. We repeatedly apologised for this event at the time. It was subject to a nearly year-long police investigation. The matter is closed.” – Guardian