Police arrest anti-monarchy protestors in advance of King Charles’ coronation

Anti-royal protestors hold up placards saying 'Not My King' as they demonstrate behind well-wishers in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, in advance of King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, a spokesperson for the group said.

London police chief Mark Rowley had warned on Friday that there would be a “very low tolerance for disruption” on the streets in central London where tens of thousands of people have gathered to watch the royal processions.

Police confirmed “a number of arrests“ on “suspicion of breaching the peace”. In addition, four people have been arrested “on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance” and three people “on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage”.

A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by a group of police officers. An officer at the scene near Trafalgar Square said three republican protesters had been arrested for carrying paint.

More than 11,000 police officers are on patrol for the coronation, the biggest ceremonial event staged in the British capital for 70 years.

Mr Rowley said in advance of the event that police would take action if protesters tried to “obstruct the enjoyment and celebration” of a significant number of people.

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show demonstrators in yellow “Not My King” T-shirts, including Mr Smith, having their details taken by officers. In one video, an officer says: “I’m not going to get into a conversation about that – they are under arrest, end of.”

Some 2,200 official guests have been invited to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey, where the service begins at 11am. The formalities begin at 10.20am, when Charles and Camilla set off in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace on the 2.09-km (1.3-mile) trip to Westminster Abbey accompanied by several hundred cavalry.

Among the 100-plus heads of state attending the event are President Michael D Higgins. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also made the trip, with Ireland believed to be the only country outside of the British Commonwealth with its head of state and head of government invited. Both leaders attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday night, where they met Charles and Camilla.

Mr Varadkar said: “We have deep political, economic, cultural, and personal links with Britain, which provided a welcome home to so many of our citizens for generations. A vibrant British community actively contributes to life in Ireland in so many ways.

“And, of course, there are many people, in the north especially, who are both British and Irish.

“As we mark the coronation of King Charles III, I look forward to further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign. I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries.

“This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.”

To mark the event, President Higgins and and his wife Sabina requested the Tree Council of Ireland plant a native Irish oak tree in the woodland forest of Aurora in Co Wicklow.

The gesture was to acknowledge the King’s commitment to environmental sustainability.