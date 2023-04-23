Labour suspends Diane Abbott as MP over letter suggesting Jewish people do not experience racism

Diane Abbott's comments in the Observer suggested Irish, Jewish and Traveller people are not subject to racism 'all their lives'. Photograph: PA Images

The UK Labour Party has suspended Diane Abbott as an MP over a row about a letter she wrote to the Observer newspaper on racism.

The letter appeared to compare the prejudice faced by Jewish people to that faced by people with red hair, and which also sought to set apart “prejudice” against Irish people and Travellers from the “racism” experienced by black people.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party completely condemns these comments which are deeply offensive and wrong. The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

Ms Abbott has already tweeted to say she withdraws the remarks, saying: “I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them. The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others. Once again, I would like to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them.”

In the letter, published in the Observer and on the website today, Ms Abbott had written: “Tomiwa Owolade [a contributing writer at the New Statesman] claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people all suffer from ‘racism’. They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable. It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice.

“But they are not all their lives subject to racism. In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”

Grant Shapps, UK secretary of state for energy security and net zero, earlier described the wording of Ms Abbott’s letter to the Observer as “hateful anti-Semitism”, challenging Labour leader Keir Starmer to act. – Guardian