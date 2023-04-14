Poll finds most British people ‘do not care’ about coronation of Charles

Most British people are not interested in the coronation of King Charles III, though many said they would still watch it or take part in related festivities, according to a YouGov poll.

In a survey of more than 3,000 adults conducted this month, 35 per cent said they “do not care very much” about the historic event, and 29 per cent said they “do not care at all”.

Some 24 per cent of people said they care “a fair amount”, while only 9 per cent said they care “a great deal”.

Despite this, 46 per cent said they are likely to watch the coronation or take part in related celebrations.

Coronation apathy is particularly high among younger age groups, with 75 per cent of people aged between 18 and 24 saying they do not care “very much” or “at all” about the event, and 69 per cent of those aged between 25 and 49 saying the same.

Even among the over-65s, the most pro-royal demographic, 53 per cent said they did not care “very much” or “at all”.

The symbolic religious ceremony, during which Charles will be officially crowned king, is due to take place on May 6th at Westminster Abbey in London. - PA