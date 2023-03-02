Epsom College headteacher and daughter died of shotgun wounds, UK inquest told

Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison (45) and daughter Lettie (7) are believed to have been killed by husband George Pattison. Photograph: PA Media

Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison and seven-year-old daughter Lettie died of shotgun wounds, a UK inquest has been told.

Both are believed to have been murdered by George Pattison (39) – their husband and father, respectively – before he killed himself.

The court heard Ms Pattison was shot in the abdomen and chest, and Lettie died of a shotgun wound to the head. Tests showed Mrs Pattison (45) also suffered shock and haemorrhage, Surrey Coroner’s Court was told on Thursday morning.

The trio were found dead at their home within the grounds of the private boarding school in Surrey on February 5th after Mrs Pattison made a distressed call to her sister.

Coroner Simon Wickens expressed his condolences to those who loved or knew Mrs Pattison and Lettie, whose full name was Ellette Francesca.

Postmortems were carried out at East Surrey Hospital four days after the shooting, coroner’s officer Kelly Truss said.

Surrey police had said a firearm legally registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene. Live ammunition is not kept at the school rifle range, it has been reported.

A statement released by Mrs Pattison and Lettie’s family after their deaths said: “To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.

“She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie’s universe.

“Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma’s pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years. The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.”

A pre-inquest review hearing relating to the three deaths has also been set for June 27th at the same court. – PA